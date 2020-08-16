Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said the developmental achievements of the last NDC government should encourage Ghanaians to return the party to power.

The achievements of the NDC administration in all sectors, the former Minister for Education noted, far outweigh the performance of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Any objective assessment will make the NDC an obvious choice for Ghanaians,” she said in an interaction with traders and artisans at Bolga Central in the Upper East region, where she is on a campaign tour.

Citing some infrastructure projects and social interventions, she said most Ghanaians now appreciate the enormous investment in those aspects of the economy.

“At least the COVID-19 pandemic has made Ghanaians appreciate the investments the John Mahama administration made in building various health facilities that have saved the country,” she added.

Regarding road projects, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang recalled that “some people even said they don’t eat roads, but today, they appreciate and are begging for roads.”

“We forgive them,” she continued, calling on Ghanaians to grant the NDC the mandate to continue its good works, some of which have been neglected by the present administration.

“This is the time for you to make a choice for a productive change, this is the time to vote for good results, and it is the time to look at the facts by yourself and not follow anybody’s propaganda,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Mr. Alex Segbefia, the former Minister of Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections; Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, her spokesperson; Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and former Deputy Minister of Education; Mrs. Emelia Arthur, former Deputy Western Regional Minister; Mr. Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central; Hajia Lardi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga among other regional party executives.