The Electoral Commission (EC) has disputed claims that the voters’ registration exercise in Viepe in the Ketu South Constituency has been discontinued to pave way for Ghana card registration.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Dzifa Gomashie is alleged to have made the claim in a video that has gone viral.

She is alleged to have said the move forms part of a ploy to reduce votes in Ketu South.

The EC in a statement, however, described Dzifa Gomashie’s statement as untrue.

“The Commission finds the statement by the aspiring Member of Parliament unfortunate. Not only is her statement untrue but it also has the tendency of causing unnecessary tensions and disaffection for the Commission and its staff.”

The EC asked Ghanaians to disregard the content of the said video as the allegations are “baseless and unfounded.”

“As a Commission, our cardinal goal is to ensure that all eligible voters are captured on the Electoral Roll. We have put in place systems to ensure this happens.”