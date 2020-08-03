One of the key suspects in the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba, Latifah Bumaye, has been remanded and slapped with a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Latifah Bumaye was arrested last week at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community along the Volta Lake.

She was seen in a viral video hitting the deceased with an object.

Akua Denteh, a fortnight ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch.

The Savannah Regional Police earlier arrested five persons who are also linked to the incident.

A journalist in Damongo, Richard Fogo, updated Citi News on proceedings in the Bole magistrate court

Latifah Bumaye is to reappear before the court after 17 days with the other five suspects on remand.

She has been sent back to Damongo to be held at the Regional Police Command.

Her plea was not taken because investigations are still ongoing.

When she was arrested, she said had been possessed and was not conscious of what she was doing.

Meanwhile, the Kafaba chief, Zackaria Yahaya, who was earlier arrested has been granted bail.

According to the police, the five other suspects in their statements indicated that the chief did not play any role in the development.

They said he even asked them to send the priestess away when they went to introduce her to him before the lynching incident.