Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kuami Eugene has named artistes he would have loved to win the slot if he had not won it.

Speaking to AJ Sarpong on Citi FM’s ‘Brunch in the Citi’, the ‘Rockstar’ said he had worked hard to earn the award.

When asked who he would have loved to win if he lost, he mentioned Medikal or Kinaata.

“I was rooting for Kinaata to win the Artiste of the Year besides me. I was also rooting for Medikal as well. Because Kofi Kinaata has really worked and Medikal also released back-to-back hit songs for the year. He has done the job, truth be told,” he said.

Prior to the awards, held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on August 28 and 29, 2020, a lot of people had projected Sarkodie and Kofi Kinaata to win the top prize.

Kuami Eugene beat off competition from Sarkodie, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton and Medikal to win the award.

He also won Highlife Artiste of the Year.

Other winners include Gospel Song of the Year – Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon (Agbeloo), Highlife Song of the Year – Things Fall Apart, Reggae Song of the Year – Poverty (J. Derobie) and Hiphop Song of the Year – Don’t Be Late (Kofi Mole).

Hiplife Song of the Year went to ‘Omo Ada’ by Medikal and Afrobeat Song of the Year to ‘Zanku’ by DopeNation.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was organised by Charterhouse.