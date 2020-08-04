The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is warning some of its customers ahead of a cut in water supply tomorrow, Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

This is as a result of scheduled repair works on pipelines and valves on some transmission lines at the Kpong Treatment Plant.

The plant, which will be offline for 24 hours, serves the North-Eastern part of Accra.

Areas to be affected include Dodowa, Frafraha, Adenta, Ogbojo, Madina, Ashaley Botwe, Adjirinano, East Legon, Agbogba, Haatso, Atomic, Ashongman, Dome, and other surrounding communities.

“Management of GWCL, therefore, wishes to inform members of the general public as well as institutions or organisations within the affected areas to bear with the situation and store enough water ahead of the shutdown,” the statement noted.

“In addition, the Accra West Region will carry out repair and maintenance works on defective valves on the main transmission lines,” it continued.

The management of GWCL further assured the general public that its engineers will work within the time period and supply will resume immediately works are completed.

Below is the statement from GWCL

