The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has begun a four-day tour of the Volta Region.

Mr. Mahama would subsequently proceed to tour the Oti Region for three days, according to a statement issued by Mr. James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team.

“While in both regions, Mr Mahama will meet with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members, and activists of the NDC,” it said.

The statement said in the Oti Region, the flagbearer would highlight the NDC’s “superior record” of infrastructure development across the country as well as re-state his commitment to developing the six new regions by providing, among others, regional hospitals and a public university each.

Mr. Mahama is expected to return to Accra on Sunday, August 23.