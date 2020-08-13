The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has called on Ghanaians to reject former President John Mahama and extend the mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2020.

According to him, despite making numerous promises ahead of the polls, John Mahama lacks the blueprint to implement such policies.

“John Mahama says he will implement Free SHS when elected. Should Ghanaians replace the man who dreamed it, believed it and delivered it for one who never believed it, ridiculed it and fought against it? Once again, candidate Mahama wants to associate himself with success, but he does know how to solve the problems to achieve the success story. He has no blueprint for achieving this success he dreams of.”

“The concept of Free SHS for 1.2 million teenagers is too complex for the NDC candidate and the party. Between the two main candidates, it is obvious which one truly cares for the youth of Ghana and therefore the country Ghana. Definitely, it is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said at a press conference organised on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Sammi Awuku at the event urged on Ghanaians to ensure that they come out in their numbers to vote for President Akufo-Addo so he could continue with his good works.

“NPP is ready for December 7, 2020. For Ghanaian voters’ who came out in their numbers to register during the voters’ registration exercise, the real show of your civic duty is to come out in your numbers on Monday, December 7, 2020, to vote. Come out, observe all the protocols and vote for your welfare, on the ballot paper, vote for your wellbeing, on the ballot paper, vote for the future of your children, on the ballot paper, vote for your community, on the ballot paper, vote for your country Ghana. Vote for the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to protect and build on our gains as a party and our nation.”

“On December 7, make a strong decision and choose hope over hopelessness, make a bold decision to choose competence over incompetence, on the ballot paper choose prosperity over poverty and again choose strong leadership. Vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

