The highly-anticipated edition of the Caroline Group of Company’s women empowerment programme ‘Women Succeed Conference’ has been successfully launched.

‘Women Succeed Conference 20’ initiated by the founder and CEO of Caroline Group of Companies, Miss Caroline Esinam Adzogble took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast in Accra on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The birth of the “When Women Succeed” Conference is as a result of the Caroline Group’s education and philanthropic efforts to educate, impact, and strengthen women to be the best they can be.

The initiative is aimed at empowering women in all sectors of life.

The theme for the first edition of the program was ’empowering and establishing women leaders across the globe’.

The event gave Power Houses (women speakers) the opportunity to address topics affecting women in diversity, equality, work-life balance, unfair pay grades etc.

They also had the opportunity to share their entrepreneurial and leadership journeys and also to sell their products/services.

The event received over 600 registrations from corporate women, graduates, and senior year students, however, due to COVID-19 and the attendant safety protocols, only a few were allowed to attend.

Speaking at the event, CEO of the Caroline Group, Miss Caroline Esinam Adzogble said the project was inspired by her mentee.

“I was having a conversation with one of my girls Called Annie – and she told me Ms Caroline it’ll be great if you can have a mini-conference and have about 30 people in the room, we have so many questions we want to ask. We attend all these conferences but we leave with more questions than answers because we have people focusing on themselves and talking about their accolades rather than impacting us. To be honest – I laughed about it.”

She also expressed gratitude to all the participants and powerhouses for making it to the event.

Angela Ayisha Baba – Marketing manager for darling hair, Roselyn Felli – TV Africa host, and Marian Owusu-Poku -Miss Malika 2018 were the special guests of honour for the event.

Public Relations Officer for the Caroline Group, Deborah Oduro speaking on the sidelines of the event said: “we are happy all who came took away something to help them make life-changing decisions in terms of starting their entrepreneurial journey or changing the course of direction in their business lives.”

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Menaye Donkor-Muntari, Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo – Entrepreneur, Audrey Esi Swatson – Youngest female Pilot, Dr Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, Dentaa Amoateng – TV Host, Nana Opoku Addo female architect were some of the first-class speakers at the conference.

The first event and panel of speakers have set the tone for 2021 as the Group intends to make it an annual project in multiple countries.

The Caroline Group now has operational footprints and offices in Boston MA, London UK, Kenya, and Ghana where it intends to host its subsequent events.

The impactful conference was powered by Caroline Group with sponsorship from Darling, Martini, J. P. Chenet, Eddys Pizza, sincerely by Menaye, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast and other top brands.