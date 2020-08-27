West African mediators told Mali’s coup leaders that the region would accept a transitional government led by a civilian or a retired army officer for a maximum of 12 months, Reuters news agency quotes Nigeria’s presidency as saying.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari received a briefing on the mediation efforts led by his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan.

On 18 April, soldiers marched through Mali’s capital, Bamako, and arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

Thousands later took to the streets of the capital, Bamako, to celebrate the coup, which sparked global condemnation.

Earlier this year, Mr Keïta faced large demonstrations over corruption, mismanagement of the economy and disputed legislative elections.

There has also been anger among troops about pay and the conflict with militant jihadists in the north of the country, which has seen scores of soldiers killed in the past year.