Ghanaian biker and police officer, Bernina Okoh-Akrofi, popularly known as Akua Gaddafi, has disclosed that her dream was to become a nurse.

The Biker Girls member disclosed this on Citi TV’s lifestyle variety show, Upside Down when she was asked by the hosts, Ato kwamina and Frema Adunyame, the reason she joined the Ghana Police Service.

“Well, police was not what I had in mind. My dream job was to become a nurse,” she said.

Responding to a follow-up question from Frema Adunyame on why the dream moved from nursing to police, she said: “I can still be a nurse; it’s not too late, but because of the path I have chosen in the job now, I’m focusing on what I’m doing now.”

She said she wanted to be a nurse because she loved to help people.

“I love kids and helping people. I love to assist. I love helping people. Some time ago, I organized a charity program for the needy and motherless children. So it has always been my dream to help people outside and even though I don’t earn much, what I have at least I appreciate it. I try to share with people around me,” she said.

Akua Gaddafi currently works at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) as an intern.