Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for John Manama for the 2020 elections is beginning a tour of the Greater Accra Region today, Monday, August 10, 2020.

According to a statement from the National Democratic Congress’ Greater Accra Regional Secretariat, she will tour the Shai Osudoku constituency “to deliver her message of hope and total transformation when NDC takes over power in January 2021.”

She is expected to also pay a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as well as the Shai Traditional Council before proceeding to interact with market traders in the Dodowa market.

The statement further indicated that she will hold a mini-rally at Rama Town in Dodowa.

“Before rounding up her itinerary, Prof. Opoku Agyemang who also doubles as the first Female Vice-Chancellor of a University in Ghana will address a mini-rally at Rama Town with strict observation of the U.N. Prescribed COVID-19 Safety Protocols,” the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Secretariat said.

The NDC running-mate earlier last month embarked on a similar tour in the Central Region.

Over a period of three days, she made a first stop at her hometown, Komenda, in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem District, where she paid a visit to the Chief and spoke to the excited crowds that desperately wanted to see her and hear from her.

She also visited Mrs. Effie Amissah-Arthur (mother of the late Vice- President H.E. Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur).

Professor Opoku-Agyemang proceeded to call on the family of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, who warmly welcomed her back home.

She then paid a courtesy call on the Central Region House of Chiefs with her entourage, where they were welcomed by Nananom led by Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, Vice President of the National House of Chiefs before meeting with some community leaders from the Central Region to listen to their concerns, challenges, and hopes for the future.