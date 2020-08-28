The Member of Parliament for the Nabdam Constituency in the Upper East Region, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane has urged Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to desist from claiming ownership of an emergency ward project put up at the Nangodi health post.

The government’s infrastructure tracker captured a ten-bed emergency ward at the Nangodi health centre as an achievement of the Akufo-Addo government.

But speaking at a press conference in Nangodi, Dr. Nawaane described the attempt by the NPP government to take credit for the project as unfortunate.

He said the project was built from his portion of the Common Fund hence government cannot take credit for the facility.

“With this GHS135 billion that they have borrowed and added to the country’s debt stock, they can’t account for a single health structure within the four years they have been in office. And when the Member of Parliament who represents NDC and who the country pays about GHS200,000 a year builds a hospital to help him in his campaign, you are seizing the project and adding it to yours on grounds that you gave him the money. It is not you who gave the money, it is the law and the constitution that shared the money and gave me that amount of money. And no matter how small it is, I am grateful that such an amount has been given to me and I am the spending officer and will account for it.”

In another development, about 120 constituents in the Nabdam Constituency who hitherto were living with hernia and hydrocele cases can now enjoy life without the pain and humiliation associated with their conditions.

Since the beginning of January 2020, the Member of Parliament for the Nabdam Constituency, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, a medical doctor, has performed surgeries on persons with hernia and hydrocele cases at the Nangodi and Logre clinics in the Nabdam District.

The Nabdam Constituency MP’s annual free medical outreach programme started two years ago and is aimed at bringing free medical care to constituents, especially the poor.

According to Dr. Nawaane, hernia and hydrocele cases abound in the area, and he is determined to help those with the disease to live a normal life.

“Many of the beneficiaries wouldn’t have been able to pay for the surgery and would have continued living with the pain. This is just my contribution to help the people of my constituency. This has been in place for the past two years, and many people have benefited from it,” he said.