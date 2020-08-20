Namibians Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula has warned people against using elephant dung to “cure” Covid-19.

Some traditional healers say the elephant dung can be steamed and inhaled as a treatment for flu, headaches and nosebleeds but the practice has not been scientifically tested.

“I am worried about unscrupulous people who would make other people spend money on useless remedies in the hope that they will be cured,” Mr Shangula is quoted as saying by AFP news agency.

The southern African country has to date confirmed 4,464 coronavirus cases and 37 deaths.