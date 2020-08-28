The date for the launch of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 manifesto has been postponed.

Party executives had slated the launch for Monday, August 31, 2020 but information available to Citi News indicates that the event will not come off as planned.

It is unclear why the event was postponed.

A new date and venue will, however, be announced later, according to Citi News sources.

According to the NDC, its campaign document was presented to the party’s manifesto committee weeks ago.

NDC’s 2020 manifesto will be people-driven, not recycled promises – Ablakwa

Already, the NDC has stated that its yet-to-be-outdoored manifesto will be superior to the one released by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) last week.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the NDC’s manifesto will be driven by the real needs and aspirations of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ablakwa in a Facebook post said Ghanaians will appreciate the wisdom in the NDC manifesto when it is launched on Monday, August 31, 2020.

“One can therefore immediately see the wisdom of the NDC leadership when they chose to embark on a people’s manifesto which our opponents ridiculed. Clearly, you cannot get it wrong when you go to the people and engage them directly on what constitutes their needs, hopes and aspirations. Certainly, the NDC is better positioned to present a far superior manifesto on Monday. A manifesto from the people and for the people as it ought to be.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has described the NPP’s manifesto as recycled promises which do not inspire hope.

According to the opposition party, the promises outlined by the NPP do not reflect the work done by the party after being in office for over three years.