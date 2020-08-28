The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rescheduled the date for the launch of its 2020 manifesto to September 7, 2020.

The new date came after a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee.

“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders [to] approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto,” a statement said.

The manifesto, described as the “people’s manifesto” will speak to the real needs and aspirations of Ghanaians, according to members of the party.

The event will be held virtually and will be streamed live on various media outlets.

Find below a statement from the party