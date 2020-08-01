The new Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson says she aspires to make the University globally competitive in Science and Technology under her leadership.

As the first woman Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dickson assumes office today, August 1, as the University’s eleventh Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking at her investiture, she noted that she is committed to making the institution internationally visible under her tenure.

“My vision is to position KNUST as a competitive global research-intensive institution for advancement in science and technology for industrial and social uptake towards sustainable national and global development.

She said this would be achieved by creating strategic opportunities using “inspired leadership, active stakeholder participation, highly qualified and motivated human resources, research and entrepreneurship-oriented academic training.”

She added that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic where virtual learning cannot be overemphasized, she is set to introduce electronic learning strategies to ensure seamless academic work all year round.

“There will be the establishment of a more resilient and robust e-learning system that ensures seamless academic work all year round. As a science and technology university, we must be seen to be setting the pace in the use of digital technologies to prosecute our agenda,” Prof. Dickson said.

“We will upscale the use of Smart Technologies for both synchronous and asynchronous teaching, learning, assessments, research & University operations, as well as setting up Virtual & Augmented Reality Lab for 3D-aided learning. Besides these, infrastructure for Virtual & Dry Labs for simulations & experiments will be expanded.”

Prof. Dickson also said the school will set up a mobile app for staff, students, alumni and prospective students for easy interaction & provision of essential University services.

“A KNUST Feedback App (KFA) will be developed to enhance feedback provision from all staff, students and other stakeholders, in addition to one for Students’ Support Services (SSS),” she added.