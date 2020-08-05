Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has criticized new members of the 7th Parliament over what he calls their abysmal performance in the law-making process.

The Minority Leader, at a forum organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, said less than five new members of the 7th Parliament participate in regular law-making processes in the House.

“If you were to ask me to make an assessment, I can narrow to only five newcomers who are interested in the rudiments of lawmaking.”

‘New MPs need more time to gather experience’

Meanwhile the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has said new MPs deserve more than two terms to gather experience in Parliament.

“The Member of Parliament and even Parliament as an institution will have to have their capacity continuously built over a long period. Not two terms, perhaps not even three terms.

“It is axiomatic that the longer one stays in Parliament, the better parliamentarian one becomes. The MP becomes a very diligent, knowledgeable and prolific debater and lawmaker after staying in Parliament for a very long period of time.”

Apart from the issue of non-participation in the law-making process, concerns have been raised about the increasing rate of absenteeism in Parliament.

In 2017, Ministers of State doubling as Members of Parliament were the worst culprits of absenteeism without permission during the first and second sittings of the 7th Parliament.

The Ministers, including deputies, absented themselves from at least 15 sittings without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament.