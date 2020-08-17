The National Identification Authority’s mop-up for the Ghana Card registration in the Greater Accra Region will now begin on August 24, 2020.

It will run until September 8, 2020.

The NIA has also revised the dates for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The mop-up will now take place from August 27, 2020, to September 11, 2020.

The NIA mop-up registration was initially to run from August 16 to August 29 in the Greater Accra Region.

The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions were also to be attended to from August 20 to September 4.

The mop-up exercise is targeting persons aged 15 years and above who were unable to register for the Ghana Card.

The Authority has already conducted a mop-up registration exercise in the Ashanti, Volta and the Oti Regions from August 2 to August 16, 2020.

The authority was unable to achieve its target of registering 80% of the population as the exercise was widely hampered by logistical challenges.

It is expected that a total of 16.7 million Ghanaians would have been registered and issued with Ghana cards when the mop-up exercise is completed.

The NIA commenced the mass Ghana Card registration exercise in 2019.

It had registered over 7.2 million people as of January 16, 2020.