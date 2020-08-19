Over a hundred Nigerian traders in Ghana on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, massed up at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra over the closure of their shops.

Shops of foreigners operating in the retail sector in Ghana had been closed down by the Presidential Committee on Retail Trade under the Ministry of Trade and Industry for breaching the country’s laws.

According to the group that besieged the Nigerian High Commission in black attires, the closure of their shops is having a toll on their lives in Ghana.

Addressing the media, Isaac Ehator, General Secretary of the All Nigerian Community (ANC) indicated that the Nigerian Community in Ghana is appealing to the Governments of Ghana and Nigeria to expedite negotiations for a quick resolution to the trade impasse between both states.

“Today, as we join thousands of our fellow compatriots to convey our thoughts to the Nigerian government and the Ghanaian community of the plight of Nigerians in this country, the Nigerian Community is by this briefing calling on both governments to as a matter of urgency expedite dialogue around this issue in view to arresting the unfortunate phenomenon and to nip the escalation of the issue in the bud. We, on behalf of the Nigerian citizens in Ghana are issuing this desperate appeal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to give urgent consideration to this budding issue because we know the government’s intervention will ameliorate the plight of the Nigerian community in Ghana.”

The group said the Nigerian government appears to be indifferent to their plights.

“While all these are happening, the Nigerian authorities appear to have stood aloof and watched the conditions and suffering of its citizens in Ghana. Many argue that the way Nigerians are treated abroad does not credit the image of the federal government,” Isaac Ehator said.

The Presidential Committee on Retail Trade under the Ministry of Trade and Industry last week embarked on an exercise that saw the closure of shops belonging to foreigners particularly Nigerians engaged in retail trade at the Odo Rise area at Circle in Accra.

At the tiptoe Lane at Circle, traders operating without the requisite documents were also closed down.

According to the committee, the closure of the shops was aimed at ensuring that foreigners adhere to the directives regarding retail trade in Ghana.

