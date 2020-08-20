The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has expressed his regret for not completing the Eastern Corridor road during his tenure.

The road which links the Northern part of the country to the South is still in a poor state despite promises by several governments to complete it.

Mr Mahama who was addressing Chiefs and people of Peki on the last day of his four-day tour of the Volta region, says it will be completed when he is re-elected.

“My regret is that we did not complete the famous Eastern Corridor road before we left. By the time we left, all segments of it were being worked on. I believe that if the NDC had continued in office today we would not be talking about the Eastern Corridor road.

“It is the number one priority for us. This Eastern Corridor road goes through 21 districts from South and North and you can imagine the number of agricultural products and others that come down this road to be able to reach the markets in Accra and Tema.”

Being the shortest route between the Southern sector and the Northern sector of the country, the 965-kilometre Eastern Corridor Road links five regions; the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Upper East regions.

Residents and commuters have over the years appealed to the government to resume work on the deplorable roads which they say is negatively affecting them.

Government has given the assurance that it will ensure that the entire stretch of the Eastern Corridor road is completed by the end of Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term.

