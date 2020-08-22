The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, launched its manifesto ahead of the 2020 polls.

The policy document outlines the NPP’s programmes of action in the event it seeks to implement in case its mandate is extended by Ghanaians on December 7.

It was launched at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

According to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, who gave highlights of the manifesto, the document touches on three things; “Accounting for our stewardship”, “Consolidating our process” and “Plan for accelerated growth”

Click here to read the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto.