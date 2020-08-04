A Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mustapha Hamid has rejected claims that the NPP government is seeking to suppress votes in the Volta Region ahead of the December polls.

Mustapha Hamid said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is peddling this falsehood in order to incite persons from the Volta Region against the NPP.

“What the NDC is doing is just to pitch us, the NPP against the good people of the Volta Region. All that we are asking for is for Ghanaians to register, Ghanaians not foreigners. Before coming here, I checked the figures from the EC website and over 800,000 people have registered in the Volta Region. 0ver 800,000 is just a 100,000 short by the 2016 figures. Now if people are being suppressed in the Region, will we have such figures coming from there? I’m very sure by the time EC finishes this registration, they will hit the 900,000 mark the Region had in 2016… Where is the suppression?”

The NPP has come under fire over the deployment of military personnel to border towns across the country since the voter registration exercise started.

The NDC led by its flagbearer, John Mahama had accused the government of using military personnel to intimidate people seeking to have their names on the voters’ register.

However, Dr. Hamid who doubles as Zongo and Inner City Development Minister said the claim by John Mahama should be disregarded.

“John is desperate, we all see how desperate he is, so he will say anything to court support from Ghanaians but it’s a lie, we know what he did when given the opportunity to serve as leader of this country. ”

He added that “John Mahama performed abysmally and I am not sure Ghanaians want to give him another chance”