The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will launch its 2020 manifesto today, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The manifesto launch will be hosted virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Invitations have however been given to a select few, according to a press release signed by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.

Zoom platforms have also been created for all other party members across the nation to virtually join the launch.

“For persons other than members of the party’s National Council who wish to participate in the event to join the feed, such persons are encouraged to converge at the various regional offices of the party where the proceedings will be projected on large screens,” the statement said.

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia and other experts drafted the 2020 manifesto for the governing party.

The team hopes that the policies outlined in the manifesto will make Ghanaians retain the Akufo-Addo administration in office for another four years.

The party recently inaugurated a nine-member planning committee for the launch of the manifesto.

The Committee was chaired by Oboshie Sai Coffie, and includes Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.