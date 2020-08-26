Mr. Peter Mac Manu, the 2020 Elections Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is hopeful the party will win the upcoming December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections by a 1.5 million vote margin.

According to him, the performance of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government is unprecedented and visible in their respective locations and not in any “Green Book” for which reason Ghanaians will give the NPP four more years to do more.

He said the Akufo-Addo government had initiated the Planting For Food and Jobs programme, reduced inflation to 7.9% as at the end of 2019 from 17.5% in 2016, resolved “dumsor”, paid energy sector legacy debt and implemented free SHS programme with 1.2 million students currently benefiting. He said the free SHS programme had led to the enrollment rate going up by 62.6% and the addition of almost 1.5 million pupils to the school feeding programme.

Mr. Mac Manu, who was addressing journalists at the climax of a 3-day training for Constituency and Zonal Campaign Team members of the party, emphasized that the NPP’s priority in campaigning for the December 7 polls, was the voter and not what an opposition candidate would say.

“To me, it’s about voters, and I know that Ghanaian voters are very discerning. They can tell the good from the bad, so what the NPP is doing is good and they will give Nana Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for the people of Ghana”.

He emphasized that this year’s general elections would thrive on what the voter wants. He said the campaign will also be issue-based.

The members were taken through the contents of the recently launched NPP manifesto, some major achievements of the NPP-led government and ways to communicate them across to sell their message to the electorate.

The members were also advised to be discerning and speak with decorum devoid of insults and unnecessary confrontations to attract more voters to their fold for a one-time victory for President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 general elections.