The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has cautioned the general public, especially parents and community leaders to be wary of strange objects they chance upon and immediately draw the attention of the police for the appropriate response.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations at the Greater Accra Regional Police command, parents were advised not to leave children without guidance.

The admonishment follows an explosion, which caused injuries to four children who were playing along the La Beach on August 5, 2020.

All four have so far been treated and discharged.

“Parents are advised not to leave children without the needed parental guide especially, now that they are home. Similarly, children should be discouraged from handling unfamiliar objects”, the police noted.

Meanwhile, the police service says it should be notified of strange objects found in communities through its emergency numbers 191, 18555 or 112.

Already some residents at South Labadi where the incident occurred say they feel unsafe living in the community after the grenade explosion.

Three siblings nearly lost their lives after a grenade exploded while in their possession.

Speaking to Citi News, the residents say they feel threatened especially as they are yet to find how the grenade found its way onto the beach.