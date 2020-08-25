Police in the Ashanti Region have begun investigations into the alleged rape of a St. Louis Senior High School student.

The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place on the school’s premises.

Police sources at the Ashanti Regional Police Command told Citi News that the victim was studying in the classroom at night when an unidentified man dragged her to a bushy area where she was allegedly raped.

The attack is believed to have happened after the formal study hours at night, also known as prep.

The victim has since been admitted at the hospital.

The identity of the perpetrator is not yet known.

Students sitting for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE) are currently in school.