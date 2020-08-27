The Ghana Police Service says it has put measures in place to train its officers who will be deployed for election-related duties in December 2020.

The Service will also provide adequate Personal Protective equipment to deployed police officers.

This is to ensure the safety of all personnel who will be required to work, according to the Service.

The Director-General for Legal and Prosecutions, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, made this known on the sidelines of a capacity building workshop on election-related violence and offences for District Commanders and Prosecutors in the Eastern Region.

“The elections involve a lot of things. The Police are preparing feverishly in terms of training our personnel in all aspects. We have also realized it is important to train the policemen to be abreast with the laws. Government has been up and doing in providing the necessary logistics for the Police and also in the era of COVID-19, we are trying to get the PPEs.”

IGP meets political party leaders ahead of general polls