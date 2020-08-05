The 40-year-old priestess, Sherina Mohammed, who is alleged to have masterminded the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah Region has been remanded into police custody.

She is expected to reappear in court on 20th August 2020.

Her arrest on Monday night brings to seven, the total number of people in police custody in connection with the incident.

Akua Denteh, about two weeks ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch by a supposed priestess brought into the community to allegedly cleanse it.

The matter has generated nationwide condemnation with calls on the police to ensure that all those culpable are made to face the law.

Pressure group OccupyGhana, in a statement on Monday, made the first call for the arrest and prosecution of all persons who gathered and looked on as the 90-year-old was killed.

OccupyGhana held the view that the onlookers were guilty of a misdemeanour because they looked on without offering any help.

