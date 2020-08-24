President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu has welcomed the policy proposal of the provision of free Wi-Fi facilities at all Senior Secondary Schools and public tertiary institutions nationwide.

According to Angel Carbonu, the implementation of the promise will among other things lift the associated cost burden on institutions.

Addressing party faithful at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 manifesto launch ceremony in Cape Coast over the weekend, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised that Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions will be provided free Wi-Fi for their studies.

Commenting on the promise, Angel Carbonu said “This promise means that the huge challenge is going to be taken away from us that is the cost in acquiring and purchasing data. It is a very useful thing if it is done. It will help us and help teaching and learning. We all know that in this COVID-19 era if we have had a very strong infrastructural base in IT, we wouldn’t have had problems.”

Among other promises for the education sector, the NPP manifesto announced the cancellation of the guarantor system for students’ loan application for all tertiary students except trainee teachers and nurses.

The manifesto also announced financial investment to improve upon the quality of education in 10,000 low-performing basic schools.