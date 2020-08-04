A youth group calling itself concerned New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Upper West Region has jumped to the defence of the suspended Upper West Regional Youth Organizer of the party, John Bosco Luri Tia calling on the party’s national leadership to immediately annul the suspension.

The Upper West regional youth chief scrap was suspended last Thursday after a regional executive committee meeting held the same day to review a petition filed by a member of the party who accused him of engaging in acts that are detrimental to the development of the NPP.

However, at a press conference held in Wa yesterday evening and addressed by Suleman Baako, the pro-NPP youth group said Mr. Luri Tia’s suspension is a smack on the party’s constitution, borne out of a calculated agenda by their regional chairman, Saanbaye B. Kangbere to satisfy his personal ego.

“Chairman S B Kangbere has become a pivot of a deliberate political machine set up by unseen hands to expel many hardworking patriots who have toiled to bring the party to its feet in the Upper West region. All his draconian decisions are born out of self-seeking emotions powered by an unquenchable desire to pursue his ego at the peril of the party”.

Describing the petition as frivolous, the group maintained that John Bosco Luri Tia is a hardworking youth organizer whose sterling performance is visible in the region.

Mr. Suleman Baako appealed to the NPP’s national executive committee, the council of elders and all relevant organs to immediately step in to reverse the suspension of the organizer.

“We want the structures of the party to be informed that the youth will not sit and allow our front to be disinterested by self-seeking officers who have become cancerous cells to the party in the region “.

The group gave a one-week ultimatum to get the youth organizer reinstated or they will be compelled to resort to “any legitimate means” to get him back to the office.

Attempts to get the regional chairman, Saanbaye B. Kangbere to comment on the conference were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by him has stated that a seven-member youth committee has been formed to unite and motivate the youth in readiness for the upcoming general elections.

According to the statement, the committee consists of the Deputy Youth Organiser, the three other aspirants to the Office in the last Regional Elections, the Wa Central Constituency Youth Organiser, the TESCOM Coordinator and the Nandom constituency youth organizer.