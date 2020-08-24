The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised Ghanaians to reject the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2020 manifesto which it says contains promises that will not be fulfilled.

The Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference on Monday, August 24, 2020, said the NPP’s manifesto is only meant to deceive Ghanaians into voting for them at the polls.

He described the manifesto promises as a scam; ‘419’, adding that the NPP cannot be trusted to deliver on them.

“In all humility, we will like to implore the good people of Ghana to dismiss this 419 NPP manifesto ab initio. This is because, President Akufo-Addo, his Vice Dr. Bawumia and the entire NPP establishment cannot be trusted to deliver on their promises,” Sammy Gyamfi said at the press conference.

The NPP on Saturday, August 22 launched its 2020 manifesto.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who gave highlights of the manifesto among other things said the NPP intends to build a harbour and airport in the Central Region should its mandate be extended on December 7.

Dr. Bawumia also announced that the NPP will in its next government scrap the guarantor system for securing student loans as well as support the youth to rent houses.

Touching on the manifesto promises by the NPP to build a harbour and airport in Cape Coast, Sammy Gyamfi said that the promise is a “kneejerk deceptive promise.”

He insisted that the NPP cannot be trusted to honour it.

“One thing that has made this grand deception more manifest is the 2020 manifesto promise of President Akufo-Addo to construct an ultramodern Airport at Cape Coast. In an interview on Cape Coast-based Atlantic FM on Friday, 21st August 2020 ahead of their manifesto launch, President Akufo Addo made the point that an airport in Cape Coast is not yet justified given the close proximity of Cape Coast to the Capital City of Accra and Takoradi both of which have airports. Yet, in less than 24 hours at the manifesto launch in Cape Coast, his Vice, Dr. Bawumia announced a promise to the people of Cape Coast that they will build an ultramodern airport and harbour for them if elected.”

“This begs the question as to what sort of feasibility was conducted on the Cape Coast Airport project between the time President Akufo Addo spoke on Atlantic FM and the manifesto launched. Just like this kneejerk deceptive promise, the entire 2020 manifesto of the NPP is a 419 promise intended for votes and not meant to be kept.”

The NDC Communication Officer further said that Ghanaians are counting on John Mahama to deliver on better policies, programmes and initiatives in the yet to be launched NDC manifesto.

“Majority of Ghanaians know that the John Mahama-led Rescue Mission is their only hope for the inclusive transformation, true progress we are all yearning for,” he noted.