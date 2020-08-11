Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe says President Akufo-Addo’s decision to intervene for a review of the sanctions meted out to 13 students for varying acts of indiscipline during the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is apt.

To him, the students have learnt enough lessons following the public backlash condemning their actions.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) reviewed its decision to bar 13 dismissed students from partaking in the ongoing WASSCE at their current centres after President Akufo-Addo intervened.

Speaking to Citi News, Member of Parliament for Akatsi North says the call for additional punishment is not necessary.

“The review that they can write the exams as day students; I think it is in place. The announcement of the dismissal has put them in a state of mental torture and I think it is enough deterrent to them. Any form other punishment will not serve any purpose, now”, he said.

The students had taken part in violent protests against strict invigilation during the examinations and others had insulted the President on camera.

Public Relations Officer of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained that the review was after a meeting that followed President Akufo-Addo’s urge to the GES for some flexibility in the sanctions.

The President in a statement said their dismissal alone was enough punishment.

The students will now be able to return to the schools under guardian escort on the days they have papers and “immediately after the paper they also leave with their guardian,” she added.

All other sanctions against the students remain in place.

Aside from the dismissal, all students who are in schools where destruction of school property occurred are to be surcharged for the full cost of the damage.

The results of these students will be withheld until they have fully paid up the full cost of items destroyed.

Additionally, three teachers have also been interdicted and barred from invigilating pending conclusion of the probe to ascertain their culpability for their roles in the alleged activities as “they are further being referred to the security agencies for further investigation.”