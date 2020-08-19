The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a three-man robbery syndicate for their alleged involvement in several robbery activities.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspects; Shamsu Alhassan, Abdul-WahabYakubu and Mumuni Iddrisu among other things robbed and killed one Ahmed Mohammed in January 2020.

They are also said to have robbed a pharmacy and boutique at Dansoman.

“They are behind a number of attacks and robberies on motor rides in and around New Achimota, Dansoman Kit Kat, Kanaeshie and Awudome,” the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, said.

“A typical case in perspective was the attack, snatching of motorbike and murder of one Ahmed Muhammed,” she noted.

The police retrieved one unregistered Royal motorbike which they use in perpetrating crimes as well as a black polythene bag containing Indian hemp.