Wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia, has donated a Digital Ultrasound Diagnostic machine and PPE to the LEKMA hospital.

The donation forms part of activities under her Safe Delivery project, which is aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

Accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Health and Member of Parliament for the Ledzokuku constituency, Bernard Okoe Boye, the items Samira Bawumia made available to the health facility included protective gowns, hand sanitizers, face masks, washing bowls among other sanitary materials.

Speaking to the press after the short presentation ceremony, she said the gesture was to send a positive signal to expectant mothers that someone cares about them and also to ensure that quality healthcare is delivered to women who visit the facility to seek medical care.

“We wanted to support antenatal clinics to touch base with expectant mothers and help them with some prenatal essentials, just to tell them that somebody cares about them… It is important to go into the health facility and ask them what their needs are so we can also put it forth for expedited actions to be taken.”

The Safe Delivery project, launched in August 2018 is aimed at improving maternal health and ensuring safe deliveries through training, education and the provision of birth kits to expectant mothers in deprived communities.

Under the project, birth kits containing supplies such as methylated spirit, sterile blade, delivery mat, a pair of sterile gloves, gauze swabs, cord ties, combined dressing, name tag, cord clamp, cord sheet, baby hat and medicated soap will be distributed to pregnant women.