Students from schools of hygiene who picketed at the Ministry of Sanitation on Monday, August 17, 2020, have accused the police of using excessive force in disrupting their protest.

The students on Monday picketed at the Ministry to demand payment of outstanding allowances due them.

The students have been complaining that they have not received allowances for three years despite assurances by the government over the years.

As it stands now, each student is owed an accumulated amount of GHS 12,000 according to the group. The government however disputes the figure.

The students, who brought along mattresses, food items and cooking utensils, set up camp at the Ministry as early as 3:00 am.

Armed police personnel were in the evening of Monday deployed to forcibly remove them from the premises.

Some of them got injured and one woman targeted her anger at the President when Citi News spoke to her.

“How can a citizen be treated this way. I am very much devastated and disappointed in the President. He said he is a father of all so how can he let this happen under his watch.”

The Chief Director of the Sanitation Ministry was laughing “when the police were using the shocker and the belt on us,” she added.

Another student also said: the assault has left her with “bruises so I dressed it yesterday with gentian violet. I feel pain in my heart.”

She also singled out the Director of the Sanitation Ministry for criticism.

“This thing that happened, I suspect the chief director… he was there laughing so I think that man is responsible.”