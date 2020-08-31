The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disclosed that the selection of Senior High Schools by Junior High School students will start on Monday, September 21, 2020, and end on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

“Management further informs stakeholders that the selection of schools is scheduled from Monday 21st September to 31st October 2020,” a statement from GES said.

GES thus urged parents and guardians to take a keen interest in the selection of school processes for a smooth placement this year.

“Parents and guardians are particularly advised to take keen interest in the selection of schools processes and be involved for a smooth placement this year.”

Meanwhile, GES has also disclosed that it will begin sensitization and education on this year’s guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public particularly parents, candidates and teachers that the sensitisation and education on this year’s guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools will commence tomorrow Tuesday, 1st Selection 2020.”

The exercise will take place in its respective Regional and District Education Directorates and schools.

Below is the full statement from GES