The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has made a passionate public appeal for support for the victims of Friday night’s inferno in her constituency.

The Kiosk Estate at Shiashie was razed down destroying properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis while displacing over 600 residents.

The Member of Parliament says a fund instituted for their support has so far accrued GHS20,000 but is not enough to support the affected persons.

“We have provided them with basic needs like food, some clothing and shelter. There’s a lot more that we can do for them. What I have there cannot support them for long. Some of them have their livelihoods and workplaces gone completely.”

“So I am appealing to even people beyond this constituency to come to our aid. Support them. Help me support them. We have a fund. So far, we’ve been able to raise about GH¢20,000 but it’s woefully inadequate,” she pleaded.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), following the fire outbreak has urged the public to be cautious when using open fires and electrical appliances in order not to ignite fires.

Alhaji Muhammed Abubakar Tchafaram, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Fire and Man-Made Disasters, NADMO, said his outfit suspected the fire was caused by an electrical fault.