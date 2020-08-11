The family of the Sogakope Assemblyman, Mawutor Adzahli, who was gruesomely murdered on March 1, 2020, are calling for swift prosecution of all suspects involved.

This follows an announcement by the CID, yesterday, Monday, August 10, 2020, that the prime suspect and his accomplices have been apprehended.

The Director-General of the CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah briefing the media on the arrests yesterday.

“Richard Agikyere, alias Wofa has been arrested. He was the leader of the gang, Stephen Aziboro and Emmanuel Aduro were also part of the plan and Christian Zetovi, Michael Sam, Obed Ahulo have all been arrested in connection to the murder of the former Assemblyman and all of them have admitted taking part and I must say it was not a contract killing.”

Meanwhile, a sister of the late assemblyman, Yayra Adzahli in a Citi News interview said they were grateful to the police for their commitment towards solving the case and called for urgent fast-tracking of the prosecution.

“We’ve been told some persons have been arrested and all of that but me as an individual, I have a mixed feeling because we will not see him again but on the other hand I think it brings some form of closure.”

“We’ve heard of armed robbery cases whereby they kill their victims, but this kind of killing I think goes beyond that of armed robbery.”

How Marcus Adzahli died

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons at his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack while the deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas the family is demanding instant justice, many have also called on the security agencies in the region to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing.

