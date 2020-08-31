South Africa’s ruling party officials have said President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before an integrity commission to answer questions about a controversial campaign donation.

But Jessie Duarte, a senior member of the African National Congress, did not specify when Mr Ramaphosa would present himself before the party panel.

In a report, South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Mr Ramaphosa had misled parliament about the money he received in 2017, worth more than $36,000 (£27,000).

Mr Ramaphosa maintains it was a donation towards his campaign for the ANC leadership.

As President, Mr Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on cleaning up South African politics since he replaced Jacob Zuma.