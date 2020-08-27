The Coalition of Car and spare parts dealers and its allied associations have called off their demonstration against the implementation of the Customs Amendment Act 2020.

The protest had been scheduled to take place in Tema today, Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The group earlier contended that the implementation of Act which will take effect in November 2020 will adversely impact their businesses and cause several local artisans within the vehicle importation value chain to go out of business.

Secretary of the Association, Kofi Asamoah, in a Citi News interview explained that government had assured them of attending to their grievances, compelling them to call off the demonstration.

“The Ministry responsible for our trade business called us three days, and we had a fruitful discussion. They promised to address all our concerns. So there was no need for us to continue our demonstration.”

“When we were complaining about the ban on imported cars, and there were no proper definitions on it, now they have promised to give clear definitions of salvage vehicles. So, in essence, they have promised to settle all our issues for us and we are okay.”

The Customs Amendment Act 2020 among other things, provides incentives for automobile manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme and prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and cars over ten years of age into the country.

