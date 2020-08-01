Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in show showbiz as Stonebwoy, has asked Ghanaians to take part in the voter registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

He made this admonition when he spoke to some residents of Ashaiman on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after he did his registration and secured his Voter’s ID card.

“Make sure you do your Voter’s ID card and vote during the elections because your vote is your power,” he said.

He urged them to also take up the mantle to engage in this easy exercise ahead of the general elections.

This makes Stonebwoy eligible to cast his vote in forthcoming General Elections slated for December 7, 2020.

His presence drew a large crowd, compelling him to depart the premises soon after obtaining his card.

Registration ends on Augst 6, 2020

The mass voter registration by the Electoral Commission (EC) will end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

A statement issued by the Electoral Commission (EC) urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the final phase and register in order to vote on December 7, 2020.

The Commission said it had noted with satisfaction the high patronage of the exercise as of now and therefore appealed to all prospective applicants to respond to the final call and register at Registration Centres near them.

“The Commission assures members of the public that it will enforce all the safety protocols at all Registration Centres throughout the country,” it added.

So far, more than 12 million voters have been registered.