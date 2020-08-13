The case involving the ten accused persons who engaged in the riot at Teshie has been adjourned to August 31, 2020.

All 10 suspects who were arrested last Monday, were put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

They were arrested for engaging in offensive conduct and disrupting the peace in the community.

The court granted the accused bail to the tune of GHS 1,500 with two sureties each one of whom must be a public servant.

The arrests come on the back of agitations by some 300 rampaging youth who took to the streets to demonstrate against a directive to ban the celebration of Homowo at Teshie due to COVID-19.

Armed with bottles, stones, missiles and other offensive weapons, the youth attempted vandalizing properties amid chanting of war songs.

Their agitation is believed to have been a protest to a directive seeking to ban the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival at Teshie due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This directive did not go down well with some youths who took to the streets to express their displeasure towards the traditional authorities.