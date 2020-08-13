The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Organiser, Sammi Awuku says John Dramani Mahama’s promise to invest US$10 billion into infrastructure must be treated as a threat and not a promise.

According to him, Mr. Mahama will use such an avenue to enrich himself because the cost of the projects or infrastructure will definitely be inflated.

The NPP National Organiser said this when he addressed the press on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He insisted that Mahama’s US$10 billion promise will not reflect in job creation for the youth as promised.

“Candidate Mahama claims that he will inject US$10 billion into infrastructure and use that to create jobs. He said this in a kneejerk reaction to the Akufo-Addo programme to help Ghana’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears Mr. Mahama is very fond of figure 10 billion. Ghanaians must dismiss this as a total pipe down. In 2013, working with his good friend, Roland Aganbri amidst the great fanfare, Mr. Mahama went to cut the sod for the US$10 billion Hope City project promising thousands of jobs in the process not knowing he had not even acquired the land for the project.”

“When he also says he is going to build projects, Ghanaians should be extremely careful and be worried because of the inflated cost of these projects. He is not interested in the outcome of the project and the impact it will have on Ghanaians neither is he interested in value for money. So when he says he is going to invest billions in infrastructure, Ghanaians must treat it not as a promise but as a threat, not as an infrastructural solution but a financial scandal. It must not draw you closer towards him but borrow his legs and run away with it.”

Mahama’s US$10 billion promise

John Mahama announced a US$10 billion accelerated infrastructural plan, dubbed the Big Push, which he says will drive jobs and entrepreneurial agenda when elected in December 2020.

“We are looking at what I call the Big Push, injecting some US$10 billion to dualise our roads, complete the remainder of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools, finish all the hospital projects that have been left abandoned, and construct bridges to open up the country,” said Mr. Mahama.

According to the former President, “it [the Big Push] will involve the construction industry, engineering, and other professionals, and will bring a lot of artisans and everybody back into work.”

“If we do not do this urgently, we have a time bomb ticking away. Everything and every policy will be focused on creating jobs for young people.”

