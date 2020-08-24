Over 26,000 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in 620 public and private Junior High Schools in the Upper East Region will effective today, Monday, August 24, 2020, enjoy government’s hot meal daily till they write their final exams.

It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his 15th address to the nation on measures taken to stem the spread of COVID-19 indicated that, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry will on Monday, 24th August provide one hot meal per day to all final year JHS students and staff.

In a press release issued by the Upper East Regional Secretariat of the Ghana school feeding programme and copied to Citi News, caterers are poised to prepare delicious and balanced meals for the beneficiary candidates.

Regional coordinator of the GSFP, Mrs. Georgina Ayamba, stated that meals for candidates will be ready by 12:00pm, adding that, caterers are to source foodstuff locally.

She assured that her outfit will monitor and time resolve any challenge that emanates from the exercise.

Below is the press release

The Upper East Regional Secretariat of the Ghana School feeding programme will effective Monday, August 24, 2020 commence the feeding of Junior high school candidates and teachers in both public and private schools in the region.

The intervention is in line with His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo’s government response to the plight of basic school pupils especially Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the intervention, all BECE candidates will be served a hot meal daily till they commence and end their final exams.

Let me assure the beneficiary candidates and school authorities that, our caterers have been trained and are poised to prepare delicious balanced meals for the candidates.

In the Upper East Region, over 600 caterers will be cooking for over 24,000 candidates in public schools and 2,000 candidates in private schools.

Caterers are entreated to cook on time and serve the candidates their hot meals by 12:00pm daily.

Caterers shall prepare their meals under strict hygienic conditions with foodstuff and ingredients sourced locally from their respective areas.

The secretariat shall monitor and timely redress any challenge that may emanate for the exercise.

We are grateful that, for the first time in the history of Ghana, BECE candidates are going to be fed daily till they finish writing their BECE.

Let me entreat the candidates as they enjoy their meals to take their studies seriously in order to excel and benefit from government’s flagship programme free senior high education policy.

