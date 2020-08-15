Two unidentified suspected robbers have been killed following a shootout with police personnel at Takpo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

The two are reportedly part of a gang that attacked a gold dealer and some residents of the community at about 6:00 pm on Thursday killing one person in the process.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko, spoke to journalists about the incident.

“In the course of the robbery, they started firing indiscriminately and two persons were hit with a bullet. There was an exchange of firing and fortunately for us, we were able to gun down two men.”

“Because of the nature of the dark forest, we went there this dawn to comb the area and we were able to retrieve a dead body.”

A third suspect, a 62-year-old Ebaldo Adams, is currently is assisting the police in the ongoing investigations.

Three motorbikes, two live rounds and 11 casings of AK 47 rifle ammo were also retrieved from the robbers.

The Regional Police Commander was grateful to residents of Takpo and its surrounding communities for the assistance provided during the incident.