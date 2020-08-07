The UEFA Champions League is back for the first time since March and it’s serving up some tantalizing encounters all across Europe.

With four quarter final places yet to be decided, the return legs of 4 round of 16 games have all riding on the games.

It is an opportunity for gamers to pick the best picks from Betway and these tips will help you do so.

Man City vs Real Madrid

The game at the Etihad is far from decided even though Pep Guardiola’s men will go into the game as slight favorites to qualify courtesy their 2-1 lead from the first leg.

What is for certain is that Real Madrid will come out guns blazing, and will look to get an early goal to spark a come back. I see both teams scoring.

Both teams to score is 1.57 odds on Betway.

Juventus vs Lyon

With Cristiano Ronaldo declared fit and ready to play against Lyon, not many people will be betting against the Italian champions in their efforts to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Juventus are fresh off a 9th consecutive Serie A win and the least expected from Maurizio Sarri’s men is a place in the last 8 of the Europe’s biggest competition.

I’m predicting a handicap win for Juventus. The odds for a Juventus handicap (0:1) win is 2.47 odds on Betway.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Of all the the remaining Round of 16 ties, this game looks the most decided one, with Bayern’s 3-0 win from the first leg in London seemingly unassailable. And yet, this is football and the craziest things have unfolded before our eyes in the past.

But it is difficult to see Bayern throwing away such a lead. In fact, the Germans are favorites to win this year’s competition and will see out the Blues at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern to win is 1.38 odds on Betway.

Barcelona vs Napoli

Barcelona have had a calamitous season by their own standards, giving away a 9 point lead before COVID-19 to lose the title to rivals Real Madrid. Shockingly, Qique Setien remains head coach of the side despite rumours he was on the verge of losing his job.

Now the Champions League remains a competition where Barcelona can salvage their season. And although winning the competition looks far-fetched, getting kicked out by a struggling Napoli in the Round of 16 could spark a chain of events in the Catalan club that would not be appreciated by many.

With the first leg ending 1-1 Barcelona are expected to win the return leg at the Nou Camp.

A Barcelona win stand at 1.62 odds on Betway.

