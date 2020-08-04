The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has re-appointed Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, as its Vice-Chancellor.

The renewal of Prof. Amartey’s appointment will last from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2024.

Members of the University Council unanimously approved a second term for the Vice-Chancellor, at a special meeting of the Council of UPSA held on Monday, August 3, 2020.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright.

“His reappointment follows a rigorous process that included appraisals, interviews and consultations with faculty, staff, students, alumni and all relevant stakeholders from the wider University community.”

“Since becoming Vice-Chancellor in 2017, Prof. Amartey has led UPSA through a period of unprecedented growth and development,” the statement added.

The statement also added that the achievements of Prof. Okoe Amartey include rapid expansion of the university, increase in admissions, and others.

“The results of the leadership of Prof. Amartey can be felt through the rapid expansion of the university, increase in admissions and the global recognition over the few years of his administration. His remarkable performance has been recognised with several reputable awards, including CIMG Marketing Man of the year 2018, Nov 2018/2019 Most Respected CEO in the Education Sector, CEO of the Year (Public Sector), among others.”

Below is the full statement from UPSA

