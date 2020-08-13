Calm has returned to Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region after some angry residents massed in protest against the police.

The residents accused the police of failing to respond to many distress calls after a businessman, Samuel Nyamadorwas shot dead on Tuesday night by some unknown men while on his way home in the company of his wife

Speaking to Citi News, the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Corporal Prince Dogbatse, said no arrest has been made yet though the police are currently investigating the case.

“Juapong is very calm now. The situation has improved and is under control. It is being monitored closely. So as we speak, everything is calm. We haven’t made any arrest as yet. We are focusing more on the killing of the young man. For now, that is what we are using our energies on. There has been an engagement between the police and the traditional authorities to calm the people”, he said.

Corporal Prince Dogbatse further added that the district police commander in the company of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa on Thursday morning visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.

“This morning, the District Police Commander and the Member of Parliament visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them. Everything is under investigations and we believe that every soon, we will get those behind the heinous crime.”

The deceased was shot dead while on his way home from work on Tuesday night in the company of his wife.