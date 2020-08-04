The National Peace Council (NPC) on Monday, August 3, 2020, inaugurated the National Monitoring Committee for the implementation of the Code of Conduct and Roadmap on political vigilantism.

Members of the 10-member Committee, which is yet to choose a chairman, are Mr Vincent Azumah, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, Dr Imurana Mohammed, National Commission for Civic Education, and Sheikh Aramiyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam.

Others are the Reverend Father Lazarus Anondee, Catholic Bishops Conference, Mr Fred Tetteh, Electoral Commission, Rev. Dr Cyril Fayose, Christian Council of Ghana, and Mr Jones Applerh, National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons.

The rest are Mr Kwesi Jonah, Institute for Democratic Governance, Nana Kwabena Aborampah-Mensah, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, and Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana.

Nana Dr S. K. B. Asante, Board Member of the Peace Council, said the inauguration of the Committee was an important milestone.

He said the nation had progressed from discussions of the problem through prescriptions for its solution and finally to the implementation of a mechanism for combating and eradicating political vigilantism.

“We have to recognise that we have come a long way. We recall the appeal from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the two major political parties to dialogue together with a view to eradicating this scourge on the political landscape,” he said.

“The decision to accept the role of the NPC, assisted by other stakeholders, as moderator of the dialogue, and the tortuous and difficult discussions from April 2019 to June 2020 finally resulted in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) subscribing to the Roadmap and the Code of Conduct on the eradication of political vigilantism.”

“At this stage, the emphasis is not on the history or diagnosis of the problem but the implementation of the Code of Conduct, particularly in the light of the reported incidence of violence during the current voter registration exercise.”

Nana Dr Asante said the Implementation of the Code of Conduct, however, presupposes an appreciation of the norms stipulated in the Code of Conduct.

The Code of Conduct, designed by the NPC, is one of the key deliverables of the dialogue between the NDC and the NPP and other stakeholders aimed at eradicating political vigilantism in Ghana.

The inauguration was sponsorship by the Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) in collaboration with STAR Ghana Foundation.

Nana Dr Asante said the Code represented a consensus between the two parties that vigilantism was inimical to Ghana’s democratic system and must be eradicated.

Mr George Amoh, the Executive Secretary, NPC, urged political parties to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct.

Mr Jonah, on behalf of the Committee members, expressed gratitude to the Peace Council for the confidence reposed in them.

He said the Code of Conduct was critical to ensuring peace in Ghana’s democracy and protecting that enviable reputation in the West Africa sub-region.