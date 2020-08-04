The Electoral Commission (EC) says the State has started prosecuting non-Ghanaians who attempted registering for the voter’s ID card.

Also, persons who guaranteed for non-eligible persons are also being prosecuted.

This is according to a Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare.

He urged Ghanaians to be wary of persons they guarantee for and ensure that they only guarantee for persons they personally know as a number of non-Ghanaians are currently facing prosecution while one, a Nigerian has also been jailed for attempting to register for the voter’s ID card.

“Guarantors must make sure that they know the nationalities of the applicants they are guaranteeing for. It is a crime to guarantee for foreigners to register and vote. If the commission establishes that they are not Ghanaians and you guarantee for them, you are liable for prosecution… Foreigners caught trying to register will be prosecuted. An example is a Nigerian who was arrested and sentenced on Wednesday, July 29, by the Kaneshie District court to 6 months imprisonment with hard labour for attempting to register. There are two individuals who guaranteed for him, the police are looking for them,” he said.

He added that some Nigeriens have also made their first court appearance for attempting to register for the card.

Duplicate names

Dr. Bossman Eric Asare further noted that persons found to be engaged in multiple registrations will have their names expunged from the voters’ register.

“This registration is an offline registration as such, those applicants who have registered more than ones will be identified through the de-duplication process. Those who have registered more than ones will have their names expunged from the register of voters ones they have been identified as having registered double of multiple times…We are urging those who have already registered not to go to the registration centre again because our system will identify you.”

Despite the challenges of ineligible registrants trying to get their names unto the register, the EC believes the exercise has so far been successful.

As at Monday, August 3, 2020, about 15,108,687 applicants had successfully registered according to the EC.

The EC was targeting the registration of 15 million citizens at the end of the exercise.

Before this new registration exercise, there was a total of 16,845,439 voters on the register.

The exercise is expected to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.